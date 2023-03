Not to be confused with Hubei province's more famous and much larger Wudang Shan, and also known as Xiǎo Wǔdāng (小武当, Little Wudang), this group of spectacular, weathered sandstone peaks rewards an easy one-hour climb with stunning views of the surrounding subtropical forest. The bus to Yangcun village from Longnan's small bus station at 99 Longding Dadao stops here en route (¥10, 50 minutes, frequent).