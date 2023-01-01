After serving under the Ming emperors, who paid their army wages, the residents of Longli were largely abandoned by Qing dynasty rulers who had other military priorities. As a consequence, activity in the town shifted to education and Longbiao Academy was just one seat of learning set up to serve local scholars.

The building's surrounding stone walls are exquisitely painted with brightly coloured murals and calligraphy dedicated to the pursuit of learning. Inside, there's an interesting map depicting Longli at the height of its military power.