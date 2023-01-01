Mao'er Mountain

The clear favourite of Yanji families, especially on weekends, this relatively small mountaintop is dotted with young people lounging in the woods in tents or hammocks (¥40 to buy, or ¥10 per day) or walking the 60- to 90-minute return loop to the peak. The whole way is boardwalked, and the locals in all-white outfits and high heels reflect what an easy ascent it is, though the last section is quite steep.

The views of Yanji are the best around, and the air is as fresh as locals claim of the city, though not crystal clear.