Venturing in any direction from the town of Lushan will take you into the wilds of one of the most ethereal environments in this province. The 300-sq-km Lushan National Park is best known for its strange rock formations that seem almost perennially covered in cloud. Loads of hiking trails are clearly marked and often paved. You pay to enter upon arrival at the foot of the mountain; all accommodation, restaurants and hiking trails are at the top.