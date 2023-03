This magnificent old house is now lived in by several families (and guarded by a vicious poodle), but it used to belong to a wealthy merchant and is named after the famous garden in Suzhou. Most buildings are of the yìnzǐwū (窨子屋) style, characterised by a series of adjoining courtyards, high exterior walls and concave roofs. As there are usually residents going about their business inside, you may feel uncomfortable entering to look around.