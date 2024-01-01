Guanyin Hall

One of the historic buildings in the old town, named after the Goddess of Mercy, Guanyin. It's on the main steps down to the wharf and the river.

  Furong Zhen

Nearby Furong Zhen attractions

1. Tóngzhù Guǎn

0.18 MILES

The name of this historic building literally means 'Copper Pillar Hall'; it's on the way down to the river, and is also known as the Fuyin Hall (福音堂;…

2. Furong Zhen Waterfall

0.21 MILES

These dramatic falls give the town its unique character, especially when they're in full spate. The waters fall from one level to another before crashing…