One of the historic buildings in the old town, named after the Goddess of Mercy, Guanyin. It's on the main steps down to the wharf and the river.
Guanyin Hall
Furong Zhen
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.21 MILES
These dramatic falls give the town its unique character, especially when they're in full spate. The waters fall from one level to another before crashing…
0.18 MILES
The name of this historic building literally means 'Copper Pillar Hall'; it's on the way down to the river, and is also known as the Fuyin Hall (福音堂;…
Nearby Furong Zhen attractions
0.18 MILES
The name of this historic building literally means 'Copper Pillar Hall'; it's on the way down to the river, and is also known as the Fuyin Hall (福音堂;…
0.21 MILES
These dramatic falls give the town its unique character, especially when they're in full spate. The waters fall from one level to another before crashing…