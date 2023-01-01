This grassland area caters largely to the burgeoning domestic market, with dozens of faux concrete yurt camps and a commercialised feel in pockets that robs some of it of a true wilderness experience. But it's a huge area, so you can eke out that true grassland feel if you explore. Go in summer, otherwise the grass will be brown and patchy. Activities are provided by horse rides; meals (principally lamb) are available, but are pricey. About 90km north of Hohhot.

Most people visit on a tour arranged through their hotel in Hohhot, with prices starting at around ¥500 for a one-day expedition; overnight trips are a bit more. Anda Guesthouse runs trips from ¥480 per person (minimum four; ¥680 for just one person) including transport and lunch; horse riding is an extra ¥150. If you want to spend a night on the grasslands, it's ¥580 per person (minimum four; ¥830 for just one person). It's also possible to take a bus (¥21, two hours) from the long-distance bus station to Zhàohé (昭河), from where you can access the grasslands and the yurts on foot.