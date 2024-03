At the foot of Mt Taishi sits one of China’s oldest academies, the lush and well-tended Songyang Academy, a building complex that dates from AD 484 and rises up the hill on a series of terraces. In the courtyard are two cypress trees believed to be around 4500 years old – and they’re still alive.

Both bus 2 and bus 6 (¥1) run to the Songyang Academy.