The residents of 'Stone Village' are in fact immobile orbs of rock-hard lava arranged by nature around a forest of white-and-black birch trees. It's eerily cool to march the network of boardwalks and wave an imaginary wand across your fantastical world.

That said, if you're visiting Wudalian Chi's other volcanic sites, especially Laohei Shan, you could easily skip this more distant (but very similar) site without missing much.