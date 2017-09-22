Welcome to Hēilóngjiāng
Of course, it gets cold – sub-Arctic cold – in China’s northernmost province, but that frigid weather is put to good use in winter, the peak tourist season. Harbin hosts a world-renowned ice-sculpture festival and the region has some of China’s finest ski runs. It gets busy, but it’s worth swaddling yourself in layers and joining the crowds.
Outside the cities, Hēilóngjiāng is a rugged, beautiful landscape of forests, lakes, mountains and dormant volcanoes. From Mòhé, China’s most northerly city, you can access the remote Běijícūn and Běihóngcūn for bragging rights to say you have stood at the very top of the Middle Kingdom.
Top experiences in Hēilóngjiāng
Recent articles
Hēilóngjiāng activities
Private Full Day Transfer Service to Harbin Top Winter Attractions
Your friendly driver with basic English level picks you up from your centrally located hotel in Harbin city at 9:30am or please advise your preferred schedule and desired attractions to visit at special request area upon booking. Your driver can assist you with ticket purchase at attraction entrance area.General itinerary for transfer service: 9:30am: Head up to Sun Island Snow Festival 10:00am to 12:30pm: Enjoy your time at Sun Island Snow Festival 12:30pm: Continue your tour to Siberia Tiger Park 1:00pm to 3:30pm: Enjoy your time at Siberia Tiger Park 3:30pm: Head up to Harbin Ice and Snow World 4:00pm to 6:00pm: Enjoy your time at Ice and Snow World 6:00pm: Transfer back to your hotel in Harbin city
Private Half Day City Tour including Russian Town and Harbin Ropeway Ride
Your private tour guide will meet you at your hotel lobby at 9:00am or 2:00pm. Head up to Sidalin Park where you can see the locals doing some exercise. Take the fun Harbin Ropeway to overlook the attractions. such as Songhua river, Harbin Opera House, highway bridge, Sun Island, flood control monument and etc..Continue your tour by walking to Russian town, and you will hold your Russian passport ticket access Russian town. There are 27 villas and houses from the last century, and it shows Russian's life style as well as the art of architecture. Nowadays, these houses turn into local stores and you will find some Russian souvenirs or exhibitions there.After your tour is finished, you will take a return Ropeway ride back to the start point. Then, your guide will send you back to your hotel.
Private HRB Airport Arrival Transfer to Harbin City Hotel
Your driver will hold the sign with your name and be waiting for your arrival at either exit A or B based on your flight information. Based on the number of person and luggage for your party, please ensure you choose the right type of vehicle that fits your needs upon booking.Please note that your driver does not speak English, but he/she knows exactly where to take you to go. If any questions, you can contact the local operator for assistance by using the driver's mobile phone.
4-Day Harbin City Private Tour with Ice and Snow Festival with Lunch
Officially, Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival starts every winter and lasts for two month. Exhibition often opens earlier and might stay longer if weather allows. While ice sculptures are erected throughout the city, there are two main exhibition areas: Sun Island(Tai Yang Dao): a recreational area on the opposite side of the Songhua River from the city, which features an expo of enormous snow sculptures(Harbin Snow Fair). Ice and Snow World: an area open at night which features illuminated full size buildings made from blocks of 2 to 3 feet-thick ice taken directly from the Songhua River. Itinerary (Attraction tickets are not included unless you choose All Inclusive Package upon booking): Day 1: Arriving Harbin - City Tour - Songhua river ropeway- Russion town- Ice swimming show -Longta Tower - Ice Lantern Show - Zhaolin Park (L) Pickup from airport by your private guide and car and transfer to your own prearranged Harbin hotel. If you choose to meet at your own prearranges Harbin hotel lobby at 9:00am, you may visit Saint Sophia Cathedral,Zhongyang Pedestrian Street, and Songhua River ropeway , russian town and Harbin Longta tower, At night, explore Harbin Ice Lantern Show. You will spend around 1 to 1.5 hours inside Zhaolin Park and then visit other parts of the festival. Day 2: Sun Island Snow Festival -Harbin Polarland-Siberian Tiger park - Ice and Snow World (L) After pickup from your own prearranged Harbin hotel, start your day with Harbin Snow Fair on Sun Island,then go to Harbin Polarland to see polar animals, bear, penguin... and the world unique show beluga show. Lunch for break, after continue to go to Siberian Tiger Park and Ice and Snow World. You will have 2 to 3 hours to explore Ice and Snow World and another 2 hours for snow sculptures. Day 3: Skiing (L) Today, Skiing a day near Harbin ski resort, if not skiing , you can enjoy other attraction, like Unit 731 Museum,Architectural Museum,Heilongjiang Museum,Harbin Confucian Temple,Temple of Bliss (Jile Si),Daotai Mansion Ruins,Guandong Ancient Lane, the local city attractions Day 4: Volga Manor - Departing Harbin (L) Today visit Volga Manor during daytime, if time allows, before going to the airport Daily Lunch Options (choose one) Dumplings at famous Harbin local dumpling restaurant, Oriental King Dumpling or Happy Home Dumpling Tradition Charcoal-Burning Hot Pot (Tanhuoguo) Fish and Tofu Stewed in Iron Pot (Tieguodunyun) Northeast Pork Cuisine (Dongbeishazhucai) Manchurian Stew (Dongbeichaocai and Duncai) Lunch Drink Options (choose one): Harbin Beer Soft drink
Private Harbin Winter Highlights Day Tour with Manchurian-Han Style Lunch
At 9:00am, your private tour guide and vehicle will pick you up from the lobby of your Harbin hotel and transfer you directly to Harbin Snow Fair on Sun Island where the Snow Festival is held and the birthplace of Chinese snow sculpture art. Spend another two hours at the fair to see amazing large scaled snow sculptures as well as people enjoying snow in many different ways such as snowmobile and snow tubing, dog sledge ...etc. Next, continue to Harbin Polarland to enjoy several spectacular shows including performances of the "Polar Whale Dazzle Voice Orchestra" and "Polar Beluga Subaqueous Show." You will spend about two hours at Polarland before heading towards to Lunch,you will be arrange to go to a local restaurant for a taste of Harbin food culture. An ethnic Manchurian-Han styled lunch will be served. After lunch break, return to Siberian Tiger Park, by 5pm to visit Ice and Snow World where you will see colorful lighted Ice labyrinth, ice slide, ice castle and shows that are imaginable. After spending 2 to 3 hours at Ice and Snow World, you will be transferred back to your hotel where this private day tour concludes.
All-Inclusive Harbin City History and Local Culture Private Day Tour
At 9am, your private guide will be waiting at your hotel lobby to pick you up and transfer you with a private car to your first stop of the day, Unit 731 Museum, a Japanese war crime evidence museum that many people do not know its existence. Unit 731 Museum is built on the original site where Japanese troops conducted brutal and inhuman biochemical and bacteria weapon experiments on live human bodies captured locally and through wars. Majority of the victims are Chinese but there are other nationalities as well. You will read about the history and see photographs of what happen during Japanese occupation to better appreciate life and world peace. However, the museum is closed every Monday. After the museum visit, head back to downtown Harbin to visit St. Sophia Church. St. Sophia Church was built in Daolin District of Harbin City for Russian solders to help them cope with homesick; therefore, it has authentic Russian architectural style. Today, this place is also a business center. Later, you will have local specialty cuisine for lunch. After lunch, continue to the street that has a history of hundreds of years called Central Street, also known as Zhongyangdajie, which is is a witness of the development of Harbin. In addition, you will see many different European style architectures left buy European migrants. Next, you will visit Flood Control Monument Plaza and Songhua River bank. Songhua River is one of the longest river in China. In summer, you could take a boat side to enjoy the scenery of the river, and in winter, you could walk on the frozen river. After visiting Songhua River, take a coffee break to freshen up before your guide and driver transfer you back to your Harbin hotel.