The chief reason to visit Hami is for this wonderfully serene complex of tombs containing the nine generations of Hami kings who ruled the region from 1697 to 1930. The blue- and green-tiled main tomb is the resting place of the seventh king, Muhammed Bixir, with family members and government ministers housed in Mongolian-style buildings to the side. Facing it is the rather garish facade of the Etigar mosque, which has a wonderful colonnaded interior.