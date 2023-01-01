If the summer heat of Hami is unbearable, take a day trip out to the cooler climes of Barkol Lake (Bālǐkūn Hú), on the north side of the Tian Shan. Kazakh herders set up their yurts here in summer and offer horse riding for ¥10 per hour. Sadly it's not possible to swim, but the bucolic setting and views are well worth the trip.

To reach the yurts, first take a bus from Hami’s central bus station to Bālǐkūn town (¥30, three hours, hourly between 8.30am and 5.30pm). From Bālǐkūn it’s 16km to the yurts. A return taxi starts at ¥50. Along the route from Hami, keep an eye out for the remains of ancient beacon towers slowly disintegrating by the roadside.