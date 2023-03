The Nanling mountain range in Guangdong is home to the only ancient forests in the province, and is a reserve for old-growth blue pines, a species unique to this part of Guangdong. The most scenic area is around Shíkēngkōng (1902m), the highest mountain in Guangdong with sweeping valley views and a pagoda at its peak. There are also eight waterfalls within the reserve. Path signs are in English.