Xilai Wooden Pagoda

Zhangye's main square is dominated by this good-looking and elegant nine-tiered brick and wooden pagoda. Though first built during the Northern Zhou dynasty (AD 557–588), the current 27.4m structure is a thorough reconstruction from 1926 and looks quite recent upon inspection, although is traditionally styled. Admission buys you a ticket to the top, which offers views over the city.

Though official summer closing hours are listed as 6pm, some travellers have reported the pagoda as being open during the evening.