Running north from Jiayuguan Fort, this section of the Great Wall is believed to have been first constructed in 1539, though it was reconstructed in 1987. It’s a reasonably energetic hike up the equivalent of 55 flights of stairs to excellent views of the desert, power stations and the distant, glittering snowcapped peaks from the watchtower at the top (which you can climb up). The Wall is about 9km north of the fort.