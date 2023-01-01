Toghraklek Manor

The main sight in Cherchen itself is this fine example of early-20th-century Kashgarian architecture, built in 1911 for a local warlord. The compound has half a dozen rooms, with carved walls, bamboo ceilings and bright carpets, though sadly none of the original furniture remains and the whole site requires quite a bit of imagination to evoke Cherchen a century ago. It’s 2.5km west of town.

Travellers have reported some difficulties accessing the site – best advice is to take a taxi or, better yet, hire a guide or go ask for access at the museum, otherwise local police may become suspicious.