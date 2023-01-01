Shunan Zhuhai National Park

Swathes of swaying bamboo, well-marked walking trails and a handful of charming lakes and waterfalls make south Sichuan’s Bamboo Sea a worthwhile detour. There are more than 30 types of bamboo across this 120-sq-km national park and the scenery is gorgeous enough to have attracted many a TV and film director.

Bamboo is an especially fast-growing grass that can shoot up nearly a metre in 24 hours. In May, in between the downpours, you can actually hear the pops and wiggles as new shoots spring up.