Mapuche artifacts (including jewelry, musical instruments and rough-hewn wooden masks) are the focus of this small museum behind the tourist office.
Museo Histórico Arqueológico Municipal
Sur Chico
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
17.87 MILES
Towering over the adventure capital of Pucón, Volcán Villarica is the centerpiece of Parque Nacional Villarrica, one of the most popular parks in Chile…
28.03 MILES
The 125-sq-km preserve, founded in 1912, is a little wonderland of waterfalls, alpine lakes and araucaria forests and the creatures that traverse them,…
24.63 MILES
The nature sanctuary El Cañi is proof that concerned citizens can make a difference and affect conservation of old-growth forests. When logging interests…
Nearby Sur Chico attractions
17.87 MILES
Towering over the adventure capital of Pucón, Volcán Villarica is the centerpiece of Parque Nacional Villarrica, one of the most popular parks in Chile…
24.63 MILES
The nature sanctuary El Cañi is proof that concerned citizens can make a difference and affect conservation of old-growth forests. When logging interests…
28.03 MILES
The 125-sq-km preserve, founded in 1912, is a little wonderland of waterfalls, alpine lakes and araucaria forests and the creatures that traverse them,…