Museo Histórico Arqueológico Municipal

Sur Chico

Mapuche artifacts (including jewelry, musical instruments and rough-hewn wooden masks) are the focus of this small museum behind the tourist office.

  • A man hiking Villarrica Traverse trail through Araucaria araucana forest on the mountainside in Villarrica National Park.

    Parque Nacional Villarrica

    17.87 MILES

    Towering over the adventure capital of Pucón, Volcán Villarica is the centerpiece of Parque Nacional Villarrica, one of the most popular parks in Chile…

  • Parque Nacional Huerquehue

    Parque Nacional Huerquehue

    28.03 MILES

    The 125-sq-km preserve, founded in 1912, is a little wonderland of waterfalls, alpine lakes and araucaria forests and the creatures that traverse them,…

  • Santuario El Cañi

    Santuario El Cañi

    24.63 MILES

    The nature sanctuary El Cañi is proof that concerned citizens can make a difference and affect conservation of old-growth forests. When logging interests…

