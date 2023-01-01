Towering over the adventure capital of Pucón, Volcán Villarica is the centerpiece of Parque Nacional Villarrica, one of the most popular parks in Chile. Highlights of the 630-sq-km park are the three volcanoes: the aforementioned Villarrica (2847m) – which erupted briefly but spectacularly in March 2015; Quetrupillán (2360m); and, along the Argentine border, a section of Lanín (3747m).

The spectacular (and a bit eyebrow-raising from a safety and common sense perspective) hike up to the smoking, sometimes lava-spitting crater of Volcán Villarrica, a popular full-day excursion from Pucón, is easily the park's No. 1 must-do, but you'll also find skiing, trekking, mountain biking and a long list of other adventures within its boundaries.