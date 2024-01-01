Museo de Arte Contemporáneo

Sur Chico

LoginSave

Valdivia’s modern-art museum sits alongside the archaeological museum and is built atop the foundations of the former Cervecería Anwandter, the one-time brewery that tumbled during the 1960 earthquake. The museum has fine views across the river to the city, but with only one monthly changing exhibition, it leaves something to be desired art-wise.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cervecería Kunstmann

    Cervecería Kunstmann

    2.22 MILES

    On Isla Teja at Km5 on the road to Niebla, you'll find the south's best large-scale brewery. Standard 45-minute tours leave hourly from 12:15pm to 8pm (CH…

  • Parque Punta Curiñanco

    Parque Punta Curiñanco

    10.41 MILES

    The 80-hectare Parque Punta Curiñanco, 35km northwest of Valdivia in Curiñanco, is a unique piece of Valdivian rainforest featuring four types of…

  • Museo Histórico y Antropológico

    Museo Histórico y Antropológico

    0.04 MILES

    Housed in a fine riverfront mansion on Isla Teja, this museum is one of Chile's finest. It features a large, well-labeled collection from pre-Columbian…

  • Feria Fluvial

    Feria Fluvial

    0.13 MILES

    A lively riverside market south of the Valdivia bridge, where vendors sell fresh fish, meat and produce. Waterfront sea lions have discovered the promised…

  • RA Philippi Museo de la Exploración

    RA Philippi Museo de la Exploración

    0.06 MILES

    Valdivia's science and nature museum is small and underwhelming, with some English signage. Exhibits focus on explorations in the region.

  • Parque Saval

    Parque Saval

    0.72 MILES

    Parque Saval on Isla Teja has a riverside beach and a pleasant trail that follows the shoreline of Laguna de los Lotos, covered with lily pads. It's a…

  • Parque Prochelle

    Parque Prochelle

    0.11 MILES

    This urban Isla Teja park contains two historic homes opposite the main road from the park entrance.

  • Torreón de los Canelos

    Torreón de los Canelos

    0.37 MILES

    The inaccessible Torreón de los Canelos, which dates from the 17th century, is one of a couple of turrets can be seen around town east of the bus terminal.

View more attractions

Nearby Sur Chico attractions

1. Museo Histórico y Antropológico

0.04 MILES

Housed in a fine riverfront mansion on Isla Teja, this museum is one of Chile's finest. It features a large, well-labeled collection from pre-Columbian…

3. Parque Prochelle

0.11 MILES

This urban Isla Teja park contains two historic homes opposite the main road from the park entrance.

4. Feria Fluvial

0.13 MILES

A lively riverside market south of the Valdivia bridge, where vendors sell fresh fish, meat and produce. Waterfront sea lions have discovered the promised…

5. Torreón de los Canelos

0.37 MILES

The inaccessible Torreón de los Canelos, which dates from the 17th century, is one of a couple of turrets can be seen around town east of the bus terminal.

6. Parque Saval

0.72 MILES

Parque Saval on Isla Teja has a riverside beach and a pleasant trail that follows the shoreline of Laguna de los Lotos, covered with lily pads. It's a…

7. Torreón del Barro

0.98 MILES

Torreón del Barro is from a Spanish fort built in 1774. It's closed to the public.

8. Cervecería Kunstmann

2.22 MILES

On Isla Teja at Km5 on the road to Niebla, you'll find the south's best large-scale brewery. Standard 45-minute tours leave hourly from 12:15pm to 8pm (CH…