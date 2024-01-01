Valdivia’s modern-art museum sits alongside the archaeological museum and is built atop the foundations of the former Cervecería Anwandter, the one-time brewery that tumbled during the 1960 earthquake. The museum has fine views across the river to the city, but with only one monthly changing exhibition, it leaves something to be desired art-wise.
Museo de Arte Contemporáneo
Sur Chico
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.22 MILES
On Isla Teja at Km5 on the road to Niebla, you'll find the south's best large-scale brewery. Standard 45-minute tours leave hourly from 12:15pm to 8pm (CH…
10.41 MILES
The 80-hectare Parque Punta Curiñanco, 35km northwest of Valdivia in Curiñanco, is a unique piece of Valdivian rainforest featuring four types of…
Museo Histórico y Antropológico
0.04 MILES
Housed in a fine riverfront mansion on Isla Teja, this museum is one of Chile's finest. It features a large, well-labeled collection from pre-Columbian…
0.13 MILES
A lively riverside market south of the Valdivia bridge, where vendors sell fresh fish, meat and produce. Waterfront sea lions have discovered the promised…
RA Philippi Museo de la Exploración
0.06 MILES
Valdivia's science and nature museum is small and underwhelming, with some English signage. Exhibits focus on explorations in the region.
0.72 MILES
Parque Saval on Isla Teja has a riverside beach and a pleasant trail that follows the shoreline of Laguna de los Lotos, covered with lily pads. It's a…
0.11 MILES
This urban Isla Teja park contains two historic homes opposite the main road from the park entrance.
0.37 MILES
The inaccessible Torreón de los Canelos, which dates from the 17th century, is one of a couple of turrets can be seen around town east of the bus terminal.
Nearby Sur Chico attractions
1. Museo Histórico y Antropológico
0.04 MILES
Housed in a fine riverfront mansion on Isla Teja, this museum is one of Chile's finest. It features a large, well-labeled collection from pre-Columbian…
2. RA Philippi Museo de la Exploración
0.06 MILES
Valdivia's science and nature museum is small and underwhelming, with some English signage. Exhibits focus on explorations in the region.
0.11 MILES
This urban Isla Teja park contains two historic homes opposite the main road from the park entrance.
0.13 MILES
A lively riverside market south of the Valdivia bridge, where vendors sell fresh fish, meat and produce. Waterfront sea lions have discovered the promised…
0.37 MILES
The inaccessible Torreón de los Canelos, which dates from the 17th century, is one of a couple of turrets can be seen around town east of the bus terminal.
0.72 MILES
Parque Saval on Isla Teja has a riverside beach and a pleasant trail that follows the shoreline of Laguna de los Lotos, covered with lily pads. It's a…
0.98 MILES
Torreón del Barro is from a Spanish fort built in 1774. It's closed to the public.
2.22 MILES
On Isla Teja at Km5 on the road to Niebla, you'll find the south's best large-scale brewery. Standard 45-minute tours leave hourly from 12:15pm to 8pm (CH…