Cervecería Kunstmann

On Isla Teja at Km5 on the road to Niebla, you'll find the south's best large-scale brewery. Standard 45-minute tours leave hourly from 12:15pm to 8pm (CH$8000) and include a takeaway glass mug and a 300mL sampling of the Torobayo unfiltered, available only here, straight from the tank. A more elaborate 90-minute tour (CH$12,000), which includes a five-beer sampling and a ride to the factory in an electric Kombi, goes four times a day (12:15pm, 2pm, 4pm, 6pm; hours can vary).

Unless you're a beer-history nut, the cost of the tour is better spent on sampling your way through the 15 or so beers on offer here, chased with hearty German fare that includes lots of pork chops, sauerkraut and currywurst. With Valdivia's craft-beer explosion, the beers here no longer carry the same cachet as in the past, there isn't a German in sight, and it's nearly overflowing with tourists and tour buses, but you could still do worse than drinking away an afternoon here. Micro (minibus) 20 from Carampangue to Isla Teja (CH$600) can drop you off – a good idea even if you have wheels.