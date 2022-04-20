The vast majority of Rapa Nui falls within the boundaries of this national park. Think of it like an open-air museum with mysterious archaeological sites…
Easter Island (Rapa Nui)
Few areas in the world possess a more mystical pull than this tiny speck of land, one of the most isolated places on Earth. It's hard to feel connected to Chile, over 23oo miles (3700km) to the east, let alone the wider world. Endowed with the most logic-defying statues on the planet – the strikingly familiar moai – Easter Island (Rapa Nui to its native Polynesian inhabitants) emanates a magnetic, mysterious vibe.
But Easter Island is much more than an open-air museum. Diving, snorkeling and surfing are fabulous. On land, there's no better eco-friendly way to experience the island's savage beauty than on foot, from a bike saddle or on horseback. But if all you want to do is recharge the batteries, a couple of superb expanses of white sand beckon.
Although Easter Island is world famous and visitors are on the increase, everything remains small and personable – it's all about eco-travel.
Explore Easter Island (Rapa Nui)
- PParque Nacional Rapa Nui
The vast majority of Rapa Nui falls within the boundaries of this national park. Think of it like an open-air museum with mysterious archaeological sites…
- AAhu Tahai
Ahu Tahai is a highly photogenic site that contains three restored ahu (ceremonial platform). Ahu Tahai proper is the ahu in the middle, supporting a…
- MMuseo Antropológico Sebastián Englert
This well-organized museum makes a perfect introduction to the island's history and culture. It displays basalt fishhooks, obsidian spearheads and other…
- Caleta Hanga Roa
Your first encounter with the moai will probably take place at Ahu Tautira, which overlooks Caleta Hanga Roa, the fishing port in Hanga Roa at the foot of…
- AAhu Tautira
If you've just arrived and can't wait for your first encounter with the moai (large anthropomorphic statues), head straight to Ahu Tautira. This site…
- IIglesia Hanga Roa
The unmissable Iglesia Hanga Roa, the island's Catholic church, is well worth a visit for its spectacular carvings, which integrate Christian doctrine…
- CCaleta Hanga Piko
Easily overlooked by visitors, the little Caleta Hanga Piko is used by local fishers. Facing away from the caleta, the restored Ahu Riata supports a…
- CCentro de Interpretación
This new open-air interpretation center aims to help visitors better understand the rubble surrounding many of the island's archaeological sites by…
- PPlaya Pea
For a little dip, the tiny beach at Playa Pea, on the south side of Caleta Hanga Roa, fits the bill (though it's more of a rocky cove than a sandy oasis).
Latest Stories from Easter Island (Rapa Nui)
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Easter Island (Rapa Nui).
See
Parque Nacional Rapa Nui
The vast majority of Rapa Nui falls within the boundaries of this national park. Think of it like an open-air museum with mysterious archaeological sites…
See
Ahu Tahai
Ahu Tahai is a highly photogenic site that contains three restored ahu (ceremonial platform). Ahu Tahai proper is the ahu in the middle, supporting a…
See
Museo Antropológico Sebastián Englert
This well-organized museum makes a perfect introduction to the island's history and culture. It displays basalt fishhooks, obsidian spearheads and other…
See
Caleta Hanga Roa
Your first encounter with the moai will probably take place at Ahu Tautira, which overlooks Caleta Hanga Roa, the fishing port in Hanga Roa at the foot of…
See
Ahu Tautira
If you've just arrived and can't wait for your first encounter with the moai (large anthropomorphic statues), head straight to Ahu Tautira. This site…
See
Iglesia Hanga Roa
The unmissable Iglesia Hanga Roa, the island's Catholic church, is well worth a visit for its spectacular carvings, which integrate Christian doctrine…
See
Caleta Hanga Piko
Easily overlooked by visitors, the little Caleta Hanga Piko is used by local fishers. Facing away from the caleta, the restored Ahu Riata supports a…
See
Centro de Interpretación
This new open-air interpretation center aims to help visitors better understand the rubble surrounding many of the island's archaeological sites by…
See
Playa Pea
For a little dip, the tiny beach at Playa Pea, on the south side of Caleta Hanga Roa, fits the bill (though it's more of a rocky cove than a sandy oasis).
Guidebooks
Learn more about Easter Island (Rapa Nui)
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.