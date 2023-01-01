Ahu Tahai is a highly photogenic site that contains three restored ahu (ceremonial platform). Ahu Tahai proper is the ahu in the middle, supporting a large, solitary moai (large anthropomorphic statue) with no topknot. On the north side of Ahu Tahai is Ahu Ko Te Riku, with a topknotted and eyeballed moai. On the other side is Ahu Vai Uri, which supports five moai of varying sizes and shapes. Along the hills are foundations of hare paenga (traditional houses resembling an upturned canoe, with a narrow doorway).