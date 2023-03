This well-organized museum makes a perfect introduction to the island's history and culture. It displays basalt fishhooks, obsidian spearheads and other weapons, circular beehive-shaped huts, petroglyphs, funerary cists and a rare female moai. It also features replica Rongorongo tablets, covered in rows of tiny symbols resembling hieroglyphs.

Researchers have proposed various theories on the nature of the script, but it's still an enigma to decipher.