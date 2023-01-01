Parque Nacional Rapa Nui

The vast majority of Rapa Nui falls within the boundaries of this national park. Think of it like an open-air museum with mysterious archaeological sites and scenic hikes through barren volcanic cones. Spending the extra cash on a guided tour, or on an islander who can explain what you are seeing, is a very worthy investment.

Respecting these sites is essential – avoid walking on the ahu (revered by locals as burial sites) or removing/relocating rocks from archaeological structures. There are ranger information stations at Orongo, Anakena and Rano Raraku.