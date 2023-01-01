Museo de Limari

Housed in the right flank of the old train-station building, this museum houses dramatically lit ceramics, most of which are Diaguita, dating from around AD 1000 to AD 1500. The museum touches on key facets of their culture, though in Spanish only: the Diaguita practiced cranial deformation, held shaman in high esteem (as intermediaries between the living and the unseen universe beyond) and had a worldview dominated by duality (night/day, man/woman, reaping/sewing), which is reflected in some of the designs.

There are also pieces from the earlier Huentelauquén and El Molle cultures.