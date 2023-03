Tabalí is a great little winery that's making waves in the Limarí Valley. Located at 1600m and planted on a mix of soils (alluvial, transitional, granitic), the vineyards here produce a one-of-a-kind wine that is ripe and fresh. You'll need to reserve ahead to arrange a tour and tasting.

The winery is on the same road as the Monumento Arqueológico Valle del Encanto (2km south of the vineyard), and makes a great add-on following a visit to the open-air gallery of ancient rock art.