Guided Bus Tour from Cusco to Puno or Viceversa
Cusco - Andahuaylillas - La Raya- Pucara – PunoAfter breakfast we will pick you up from your hotel at 06:20am and take you to the bus station, the bus departs at 07:00am to our first stop.Andahuaylillas, The "San Pedro de Andahuaylillas" church is also known as the "Sistine Chapel of America", and in some aspects this is an appropriate comparison given the fact that this church is one of the most amazing and beautiful samples of the Andean popular religious art. It have been built at the end of the 16th century given the fact that one of its murals, signed by Luis de Riaño, has a date written in it that states it is from the year 1626. The roof is almost completely covered by a Mudejar kind of decoration with floral and fruit motives and coated with gold leaf. After this we drive to our second stop. Raqchi, by the right shore of the Vilcanota River and at an altitude of 3.500 above the sea level. Apparently, its pre-Hispanic name was "Cacha" instead of "Raqchi". There is evidence that points towards the fact that Raqchi was a town with many constructions and farming terraces that had different purposes. Raqchi probably was an important "tambo" (Inca shelter), in the route towards "Collasuyo". The most important building inside this architectonic complex is the "Temple of Wiraqocha" that, according to ancient chroniclers, was built by the Inca Wiraqocha as a tribute to the Supreme God: "Apu Kon TiKi Wiraqocha". After this visit we drive until Sicuani which is the lunch stop, here we will enjoy a delicious Buffet lunch. La Raya, marks the border between the regions of Cusco and Puno and it is a typical natural area of the zone known as "Puna" whose surrounding flora is mainly formed by "ichu" and its fauna by "alpacas", "llamas" and vicunas. La Raya is the highest point in the route from Puno to Cusco, being located at 4.338 meters above the sea level.. Pukara, the village of Pukará is located in the Department of Puno and has an area of approximately 6 square kilometers. It was the first urban setting in the "Altiplano Lacustre" and its influence reached the Cusco Valley (Valle de Cusco) in the north and Tiahuanaco in the south. Evidence of the Pukara culture was found in the Pacific coast in the valleys of Moquegua and Azapa (Arica- Chile), and there is also proof of its presence in the region of Iquique and up to the mouth of the Loa River. Nowadays, the museum of the town of Pukará holds inside a great collection of monoliths, pottery and other items left behind by this great pre-Inca culture and that is displayed in 5 exposition rooms. Finally arriving in Puno around 17:00pm.On your Arrival to either Cusco or Puno City, our representative will be waiting for you and transferred to your hotel.
Arica Private City Tour
In addition, we visit an archaeological sample of the Chinchorro Culture Mummies and the story of the first inhabitants who managed to adapt and thrive in the desert. This tour is designed for lovers of tangible and intangible cultural heritage, providing a dynamic way to see the coastline, native culture and the Azapa Valley.Itinerary Hotel or Port pickup Visit of Morro de Arica, with a panoramic view over the City of Arica Archeological site of Cerro Sombrero, Geoglyphs of Tropilla Archeological Museum San Miguel de Azapa, Pre-Columbian and Chinchorro Culture Hall Visit to Parcela de Pedro Gallo, where you can buy olive oil and souvenirs Arrival at the City of Arica Ending at the Port of Arica or your Hotel
Private Arica Half-Day Ancient Cultures Tour
We will make a circuit to know the cultural heritage and various historical attractions of over 5000 years within the city of Arica. In addition, we visit an archaeological sample of the Chinchorro Culture Mummies and the story of the first inhabitants who managed to adapt and thrive in the desert. This tour is designed for lovers of tangible and intangible cultural heritage, providing a dynamic way to know the Azapa and Lluta Valley, the coastline and the various cultural influences that settled for thousands of years in the city of Arica.Itinerary Hotel or Port pickup Visit Sanctuary of the Mouth Nature Wetland of Rio Lluta Archeological Colcas de Huaylacan Archeological Geoglyphs Gigante de Lluta Town of Poconchile / Church de San Jeronimo de Poconchile Archeological Museum San Miguel de Azapa, Pre-Colombian and Chinchorro Culture Hall Archeological site Cerro Sombrero, Geoglyphs Cerro Sagrado / Geoglyphs La Tropilla Agricultural Market ASOAGRO. Morro de Arica, with a panoramic view over the City of Arica Tour in the center of the City, Cathedral San Marcos and Ex Aduana building Ending at the Port of Arica or your Hotel
South America Cruise - Ushuaia to Cartagena
The western coast of South America is stunning, as the landscape changes drastically from region to region. This 38-day cruise will find you exploring the best of the west coast aboard the G Expedition. Begin this incredible journey at the end of the earth in Ushuaia where you’ll sail north through incredible fjords and past glaciers before heading on up to the Caribbean coast in search of tropical islands hugged by turquoise waters. Everything South America is here: explore Machu Picchu, get lost inside the Darien Jungle, ride through the Panama Canal, and loads more. Prepare yourself for an adventure that will leave you with moments you’ll cherish forever.
South America Cruise - Santiago to Cartagena
A wise soul once said: “It’s not the destination but the journey that counts.” Those words certainly ring true with respect to this tour. The moment you board the G Expedition you can expect to sail into a journey you’ll remember forever. This 25-day voyage is filled with so many highlights, it would be impossible to list them all; but what we can tell you is that you’ll discover the life-changing beauty of South America’s western coast. Included trips to Machu Picchu, the Darien Jungle, and the Panama Canal will give you plenty to write home about.
South America Cruise - Santiago to Guayaquil
Looking to experience the beauty of coastal South America but want to include some of the region’s most important landmarks along the way? Look no further than this 15-day cruise that begins at sea and takes you 2,430m (7,972 ft) above sea level with an included three-day tour to one of the world’s most important ruins: Machu Picchu. This unique itinerary will have you cruising through Chile’s majestic coastline, exploring colourful coastal towns, taking in the beauty of national parks, and discovering famed archaeological sites in the Sacred Valley. If you’re looking for a tour that will have you checking plenty off your must-do list, we’ve got you covered.