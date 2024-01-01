Commemorating the battle between the British naval vessels Glasgow, Kent and Orama, and the German cruiser Dresden.
Shell Holes & Dresden Plaque
Middle Chile
Parque Nacional Archipiélago Juan Fernández
This national park covers the entire archipelago, a total of 93 sq km, though the township of San Juan Bautista and the airstrip are de-facto exclusions…
Up a short footpath from Baron de Rodt and illuminated at night, these damp caverns sheltered Juan Egaña, Manuel de Salas and 300 other patriots exiled…
Built in 1749 to discourage incursions by pirates, these Spanish fortifications were reconstructed in 1974. To reach them, follow the path from Cuevas de…
