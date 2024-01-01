Shell Holes & Dresden Plaque

Middle Chile

Commemorating the battle between the British naval vessels Glasgow, Kent and Orama, and the German cruiser Dresden.

  • Cuevas de los Patriotas

    Cuevas de los Patriotas

    0.4 MILES

    Up a short footpath from Baron de Rodt and illuminated at night, these damp caverns sheltered Juan Egaña, Manuel de Salas and 300 other patriots exiled…

  • Fuerte Santa Bárbara

    Fuerte Santa Bárbara

    0.35 MILES

    Built in 1749 to discourage incursions by pirates, these Spanish fortifications were reconstructed in 1974. To reach them, follow the path from Cuevas de…

