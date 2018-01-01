Welcome to Chad

Chad has always been some place where travellers wave goodbye to their comfort zone and say hello to adventure. Even when it is safe to visit, which sadly it is currently not, the art of travel here is demanding in every sense of the word. This, though, is part of the country's allure, an opportunity to break emphatically away from all that you know, and come to a place that promises experiences, good and bad, that happen nowhere else. But if Chad is such a demanding place to travel, why ever bother? Picture sublime oases hiding in the northern deserts, stampeding herds of wildlife running through national parks and deep blues awaiting boats on Lake Chad – put simply, when Chad is accessible it's a country and an experience that can never be forgotten.

All city tours are with professional guides (no amateurs) and local experts with private, clean, and secure vehicles. All guides speak English and French and are licensed and educated about the history of Chad spanning from the end of WWII and the German aerial bombing through to the present day state of the economy and law.Our tour itinerary will include the following: Day 1 After breakfast today, we will drive you to Dourbali, the area of the Fula people, and visit the villages of the renowned nomadic Arabs.  Today we will spend all day with the tribes meeting and interacting with them. Here you will enjoy a picnic lunch and enjoy the Sahel merging with the Sahara, then you will return in a 4X4 to your hotel in N'Djamena.  Meals included: Breakfast and Lunch --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day 2 Today our time will be spent visiting and exploring the city of N´Djamena, highlights will include: A day tour of the city of N'Djamena always includes the must-see spots like the colorful market, the National Museum, the Cathedral, the Great Mosque, and the Artisanal Center. The day also includes exploring secret back streets and sides to the culture many don't get to experience while they are in Chad. Exploring the culture in N'Djamena is a really wonderful and raw experience that many skip out on. These are the moments that can make for the best memories! The day is not over! In the late evening, we take a small stroll in the town center for the fishermen market in Dembé, fresh with the catch from Lake Chad. We will enjoy a nice BBQ this evening.Meals included: Breakfast and Lunch

Zakouma National Park is a major Chadian success story covering now almost 1,200 square miles and is home to 44 species of game animal such as antelope, elephant, giraffe, lion, primates, and wildebeest. Zakouma was Chad's first national park and has been nominated to become a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The park always guarantees an adventurous experience.Our budget tour includes:Reservation for 7 nights full board (all food included.)*In this package, there are no possible activities or visits, just the animals around.Two game drives are included, one in the morning and one in the evening.Meals for all days, B, L, DEntrance fees Double Room (single travelers pay for the whole room for themselves.) **We strongly urge booking at least two weeks in advance to guarantee your spot in the description. 
