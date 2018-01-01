Welcome to Chad
Top experiences in Chad
Chad activities
N'Djamena and Dourbali (The Fula Tribe) 2 Day Tour
All city tours are with professional guides (no amateurs) and local experts with private, clean, and secure vehicles. All guides speak English and French and are licensed and educated about the history of Chad spanning from the end of WWII and the German aerial bombing through to the present day state of the economy and law.Our tour itinerary will include the following: Day 1 After breakfast today, we will drive you to Dourbali, the area of the Fula people, and visit the villages of the renowned nomadic Arabs. Today we will spend all day with the tribes meeting and interacting with them. Here you will enjoy a picnic lunch and enjoy the Sahel merging with the Sahara, then you will return in a 4X4 to your hotel in N'Djamena. Meals included: Breakfast and Lunch --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day 2 Today our time will be spent visiting and exploring the city of N´Djamena, highlights will include: A day tour of the city of N'Djamena always includes the must-see spots like the colorful market, the National Museum, the Cathedral, the Great Mosque, and the Artisanal Center. The day also includes exploring secret back streets and sides to the culture many don't get to experience while they are in Chad. Exploring the culture in N'Djamena is a really wonderful and raw experience that many skip out on. These are the moments that can make for the best memories! The day is not over! In the late evening, we take a small stroll in the town center for the fishermen market in Dembé, fresh with the catch from Lake Chad. We will enjoy a nice BBQ this evening.Meals included: Breakfast and Lunch
Zakouma Park Budget (Accom Booking Only With Game Drives and Meals) - 8 Days
Zakouma National Park is a major Chadian success story covering now almost 1,200 square miles and is home to 44 species of game animal such as antelope, elephant, giraffe, lion, primates, and wildebeest. Zakouma was Chad's first national park and has been nominated to become a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The park always guarantees an adventurous experience.Our budget tour includes:Reservation for 7 nights full board (all food included.)*In this package, there are no possible activities or visits, just the animals around.Two game drives are included, one in the morning and one in the evening.Meals for all days, B, L, DEntrance fees Double Room (single travelers pay for the whole room for themselves.) **We strongly urge booking at least two weeks in advance to guarantee your spot in the description.