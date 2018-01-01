N'Djamena and Dourbali (The Fula Tribe) 2 Day Tour

All city tours are with professional guides (no amateurs) and local experts with private, clean, and secure vehicles. All guides speak English and French and are licensed and educated about the history of Chad spanning from the end of WWII and the German aerial bombing through to the present day state of the economy and law.Our tour itinerary will include the following: Day 1 After breakfast today, we will drive you to Dourbali, the area of the Fula people, and visit the villages of the renowned nomadic Arabs. Today we will spend all day with the tribes meeting and interacting with them. Here you will enjoy a picnic lunch and enjoy the Sahel merging with the Sahara, then you will return in a 4X4 to your hotel in N'Djamena. Meals included: Breakfast and Lunch --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day 2 Today our time will be spent visiting and exploring the city of N´Djamena, highlights will include: A day tour of the city of N'Djamena always includes the must-see spots like the colorful market, the National Museum, the Cathedral, the Great Mosque, and the Artisanal Center. The day also includes exploring secret back streets and sides to the culture many don't get to experience while they are in Chad. Exploring the culture in N'Djamena is a really wonderful and raw experience that many skip out on. These are the moments that can make for the best memories! The day is not over! In the late evening, we take a small stroll in the town center for the fishermen market in Dembé, fresh with the catch from Lake Chad. We will enjoy a nice BBQ this evening.Meals included: Breakfast and Lunch