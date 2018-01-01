The leafy town of Agaete, 10km southwest of Gáldar, is well worth a visit. The pretty main street, Calle de la Concepción, is flanked by typical Canarian buildings, some with the traditional wooden balconies, while in the centre of town stands the handsome main church.

Situated just 1km away is Puerto de las Nieves, the island’s principal port until the 19th century but now better known as the terminal for fast ferries linking Gran Canaria with Tenerife. It's a small place with black pebbly beaches, but the mountainous setting is lovely with stunning views south along the Andén Verde. The place has a tangible fishing-village feel and the buildings, with their brilliant blue trim against dazzling white stucco, look as though they have been transplanted from some Greek island. The port is well known for its excellent seafood restaurants and fills up with locals at weekends.

From the jetty you can see the stump of the Dedo de Dios (God’s Finger), a basalt monolithic rock that was the town's icon and a low-key tourist attraction until it took a tumble in a 2005 hurricane. Take a look at the photos outside the namesake restaurant to see what the rock looked like in its full skyward-pointing glory.

