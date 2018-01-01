Welcome to Playa Del Inglés & Maspalomas
At night, most of the action takes place in and around the Yumbo Centrum, with the leather handbags and wallets in the stores replaced by leather gear in steamy gay bars. The vaguely wholesome, bustling family atmosphere evaporates as the discos (both straight and gay) swing until dawn, barrels and bottles are drained by the dozen in bars, and the drag shows, saunas and sex shops all do a roaring trade.
The only natural items of genuine interest are the impressive dunes of Maspalomas, which is also home to some of Gran Canaria’s most luxurious hotels and the island’s largest golf course. The dunes fold back from the beach and cover 400 hectares, and their inland heart has been declared a nature reserve with restricted access.
There are bus stops all over the resort, including a couple beside Yumbo.