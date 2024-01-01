Site Culturel Kinawit

Québec

This lakeside facility illuminates the history and culture of the region's Anicinabe people through guided hikes, storytelling, bannock making and other workshops; call or check its website for schedules and prices. You can stay in one of eight rustic, pine-walled cabins or in a tipi, or rent a canoe or kayak to paddle on Lac Lemoine.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • La Cité de l'Or

    La Cité de l'Or

    6.15 MILES

    You don mining gear to go underground in this restored gold mine, which operated from 1935 to 1985 – cool! Actually, it's more than cool – it can get…

  • Centre d'Exposition de Val-d'Or

    Centre d'Exposition de Val-d'Or

    5.23 MILES

    Various traveling exhibits and works by local artists, some of them indigenous, can be found within this center. It's a good spot to visit, make…

