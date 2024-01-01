This lakeside facility illuminates the history and culture of the region's Anicinabe people through guided hikes, storytelling, bannock making and other workshops; call or check its website for schedules and prices. You can stay in one of eight rustic, pine-walled cabins or in a tipi, or rent a canoe or kayak to paddle on Lac Lemoine.
Site Culturel Kinawit
Québec
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
6.15 MILES
You don mining gear to go underground in this restored gold mine, which operated from 1935 to 1985 – cool! Actually, it's more than cool – it can get…
Centre d'Exposition de Val-d'Or
5.23 MILES
Various traveling exhibits and works by local artists, some of them indigenous, can be found within this center. It's a good spot to visit, make…
Nearby Québec attractions
1. Centre d'Exposition de Val-d'Or
5.23 MILES
Various traveling exhibits and works by local artists, some of them indigenous, can be found within this center. It's a good spot to visit, make…
6.15 MILES
You don mining gear to go underground in this restored gold mine, which operated from 1935 to 1985 – cool! Actually, it's more than cool – it can get…