You don mining gear to go underground in this restored gold mine, which operated from 1935 to 1985 – cool! Actually, it's more than cool – it can get downright chilly down there, as you're getting a sampling of a miner's life. Above ground, there's an interpretive center about the region's mining history. Nearby, you can wander through Village Minier de Bourlamaque, a restored miners' village with 80 log houses, which are now private homes.