During the 19th century wood was the wonder material that underpinned nearly every aspect of construction. Built in 1894, this steam-powered sawmill produced an incredible range of products, including furniture, windows, shingles, decorations known as 'Gingerbread Trim', and even bathtubs. It's 15km east of Tatamagouche.

To get here from Tatamagouche, follow Hwy 6 for about 10km until the junction with Hwy 326, then drive south for 5km.