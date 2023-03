Among Nova Scotia's best-known wineries, Jost offers informative guided tours including two tastings, and you can pick up vintages in the shop. It produces well-regarded whites, rosés and reds (including the rather brilliantly named Great Big Friggin' Red), as well as unusual skin-fermented wines, ice wines and maple wines.

Signs direct you about 5km off Hwy 6; it's about 17km from Tatamagouche.