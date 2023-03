This park protects a wide swath of land along the banks of the Saguenay Fjord; the water itself is within Parc Marin du Saguenay–St-Laurent. The park is divided into several sectors. The Baie-Éternité sector at Rivière Éternité, where the park's headquarters is located, has a campground, visitor center and a via ferrata, a guided climbing experience with several different routes for differing ability levels (adults $49 to $89).