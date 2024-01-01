Magasin Général Dumulon

Rouyn-Noranda

Rouyn's first general store was built in 1924, and in this lakeside log cabin (a recreation of the original), you can venture back to this era when gold and copper drew miners and adventurers to the region. The building was also the area's post office, where Canada's first female postmaster took charge of the mail.

