Rouyn's first general store was built in 1924, and in this lakeside log cabin (a recreation of the original), you can venture back to this era when gold and copper drew miners and adventurers to the region. The building was also the area's post office, where Canada's first female postmaster took charge of the mail.
Magasin Général Dumulon
Rouyn-Noranda
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
21.54 MILES
This lovely park is characterized by magnificent canyons and gorges, massive rocky cliffs with fascinating geological formations, and excellent, rugged…
Nearby Rouyn-Noranda attractions
21.54 MILES
This lovely park is characterized by magnificent canyons and gorges, massive rocky cliffs with fascinating geological formations, and excellent, rugged…