This lovely park is characterized by magnificent canyons and gorges, massive rocky cliffs with fascinating geological formations, and excellent, rugged hiking trails (some 30km worth) flanked by trees 200 years old. The small park (only 268 sq km) has two entrances – via Mont Brun (well marked on Hwy 117 east of Rouyn-Noranda; this is the closest to the suspended bridge) and Taschereau (south from Rte 111 between La Sarre and Amos).