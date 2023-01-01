Aanischaaukamikw Cree Cultural Institute

In a dramatic contemporary building with curved wood beams supporting the soaring ceilings, this gallery showcases elements of Cree culture, from tools to clothing to bead work. You might listen to video recordings of local elders or see outfits for a child's 'walking out' ceremony – a ritual and community feast held before a toddler 'touches the ground' or begins to walk. The museum shop sells moccasins, jewelry and other locally made crafts.