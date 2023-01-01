Lakes Albanel-Mistassini-et-Waconichi Wildlife Reserve

Spanning 16,385 sq km of forests, lakes and vast open spaces, Québec's largest wildlife reserve – formerly run by Sépaq, the provincial park's agency – is now managed by the Cree community. The park's Lake Waconichi sector, where you can go canoeing, swimming and fishing, is closest to Chibougamau. It begins 20km north of town, where Rte 167 intersects the Route du Nord.

You can stay in one of 11 rustic cabins right on Lake Waconichi. Primarily designed for folks who want to fish, cabin rentals (from $107 per person) come with access to a motorboat. At the time of research, plans were underway to offer yoga retreats and other activities at the site.