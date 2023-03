Built in 1900, in the area known as 'the Basin,' this house, now a museum, withstood water moving with a force equivalent to Niagara Falls in a 1996 flood that caused $16 billion worth of damage to Chicoutimi. It's kind of a kitschy attic of stuff – historical bric-a-brac from the early 20th century, exhibits related to the flood, even a few animatronic robots depicting former house residents – and has an odd appeal.