Until the 1920s, this was Canada's biggest pulp mill. Even the paper for the New York Times came from Chicoutimi pulp. Exhibits and guided tours explain the mill's history and its pivotal role in the development of a town that grew from 708 people in 1899 to 4255 in 1929. Also inside the building is the House of Arthur Villeneuve, former residence of a barber-turned-artist, who painted the entire structure inside and out in his bright, folk style.