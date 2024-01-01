At this small chocolate maker by the lake, you can take a guided tour of the delicious operations, learning how they produce and package numerous different types of chocolate. Your tour wraps up with a chocolate tasting. Even if you opt not to do the tour, you can purchase chocolates at the on-site boutique.
Les Chocolats Martine
Ville-Marie
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
24.54 MILES
Follow the road 2km from town, then climb a short path through the trees of White Bear Forest and, finally, a vertigo-inducing spiral staircase to enjoy…
Finlayson Point Provincial Park
25.47 MILES
This small peninsula on Lake Temagami offers canoeing, swimming and camping. Drop by the park office, just off Hwy 11 1km south of town, for information…
Fort Témiscamingue National Historic Site
2.85 MILES
Both the British and the French fought to dominate the fur trade in what is now Québec during the 17th and 18th centuries. This fort on Lake Temiskaming…
Nearby Ville-Marie attractions
1. Fort Témiscamingue National Historic Site
2.85 MILES
Both the British and the French fought to dominate the fur trade in what is now Québec during the 17th and 18th centuries. This fort on Lake Temiskaming…
2. Caribou Mountain Fire Tower
24.54 MILES
Follow the road 2km from town, then climb a short path through the trees of White Bear Forest and, finally, a vertigo-inducing spiral staircase to enjoy…
3. Finlayson Point Provincial Park
25.47 MILES
This small peninsula on Lake Temagami offers canoeing, swimming and camping. Drop by the park office, just off Hwy 11 1km south of town, for information…