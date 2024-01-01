Les Chocolats Martine

Ville-Marie

At this small chocolate maker by the lake, you can take a guided tour of the delicious operations, learning how they produce and package numerous different types of chocolate. Your tour wraps up with a chocolate tasting. Even if you opt not to do the tour, you can purchase chocolates at the on-site boutique.

