Offering some of the best sandy swimming beaches in Ontario, popular Sandbanks Provincial Park is divided into two sections: the Outlet, an irresistible strip of white sandy beach – one of Ontario's cleanest; and Sandbanks, with its impressive undulating dunes forming the world’s largest bay-mouth barrier dune formation. A short trail leads through the dunes, which are unlike anywhere else in Ontario. There are other walking trails (1km to 3.5km) and a range of campsites.

The park's summer program of free activities includes free guided hikes and bike rides.