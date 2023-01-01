Just west of the county proper, pop off Hwy 401 at exit 509 to find quiet Brighton and Presqu'ile Provincial Park, covering a curious, boomerang-shaped peninsula in Lake Ontario. Relax on the beach, spot migrating birds in spring, or walk short trails including the Jobes Wood Trail; the 1km circular path is just rural enough to glimpse the diverse woodlands and wildlife. You can also drive 6km to the lighthouse at the peninsula's tip.

The Friends of Presqu'ile (www.friendsofpresquile.on.ca) provides all there is to know about local flora and fauna. Camping reservations (late April to early October) must be made through Ontario Parks (www.ontarioparks.com).