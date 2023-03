This packed little museum is in what was the Central Firehall from 1912 until 1975, right on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River. It takes in many aspects of the town's long history. Highlights include a centuries-old dugout canoe, the town's old firetruck and a wreath made of human hair dating to 1870. Wreaths were constructed from the hair of close family members and given to a bride at her wedding.