This home, constructed in 1912, was the residence of John G Diefenbaker prior to his becoming Prime Minister of Canada. The museum is furnished as it was in Diefenbaker's day and contains artifacts, documents and photographs of Canada’s 13th Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Prince Albert from 1953 to 1979. It was opened to the public as a museum in 1983 and was designated a National Historic Site in 2018.