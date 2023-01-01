Petroglyphs Provincial Park

This day use–only park, 50km northeast of Peterborough, has Canada's largest collection of petroglyphs (ancient indigenous rock carvings), depicting turtles, snakes, birds, humans and more. Rediscovered in 1954, this important spiritual site is home to over 900 icons (although only a small percentage are discernible) carved into limestone ridges overlooking bright blue-green McGinnis Lake. There are 5km to 7km hiking trails, and visitors will be pleased to find that the site isn’t overrun with other tourists.