Canadian Canoe Museum

Displaying the world's largest collection of canoes and kayaks, this museum is a must-visit. The phenomenal display of around 150 canoes (500 are stacked in the neighboring 'canoe cathedral' warehouse) details Canada's lengthy history of water navigation, from canoes' indigenous origins through their use in exploration and fur trading to the period from 1870 to 1940, when this area was North America's canoe-building capital. After an hour at the center, you’ll feel inspired to pick up a paddle.

A dynamic program of activities, tours and workshops offers more reasons to visit. The museum is set to move to shiny new premises in the Lift Lock area by 2021.